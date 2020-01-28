Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Crime

Aussie woman drives to hospital after neck cut

by Nicholas McElroy
28th Jan 2020 11:28 AM

A QUEENSLAND woman has driven herself to hospital after having her neck cut by a man, police say.

The 29-year-old woman took herself to hospital after an altercation in a car south of Brisbane just after midnight on Tuesday.

The woman, who drove with a witness in the car, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they charged a 23-year-old man with attempted murder after he was found near the scene at Yeerongpilly.

The man and woman are known to each other, police say.

The Forest Lake man is expected to appear at the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He is also charged with possessing restricted items, wilful damage, contravention of a domestic violence order and breaching bail.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

More Stories

Show More
attempted murder domestic violence neck injury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'January 26 is a really difficult day'

        premium_icon 'January 26 is a really difficult day'

        News A SURVIVAL Day event has been held on one of the North Coast’s most popular beaches in an effort to “educate and raise awareness”.

        BABY NAMES: The Northern Rivers’ surprising trend in 2019

        premium_icon BABY NAMES: The Northern Rivers’ surprising trend in 2019

        News Find out which baby names topped our area last year.

        Northern Rivers to swelter in extended heatwave

        premium_icon Northern Rivers to swelter in extended heatwave

        News TEMPERATURES could tip 40C in some areas.

        Hemsworth's passionate call to 'change the date'

        premium_icon Hemsworth's passionate call to 'change the date'

        News "We should stand together in our commitment to reconciliation."