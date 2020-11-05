Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services as the scene of a boating accident at Chelmer. Picture: Channel 7
Emergency services as the scene of a boating accident at Chelmer. Picture: Channel 7
News

Woman dies in horror boat accident

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
5th Nov 2020 7:51 AM

A 21-year-old woman has died and three people have been injured after a small dinghy crashed into a private jetty on the Brisbane River on Wednesday.

Emergency crews, including several paramedic crews, were called to Chelmer at 4.40pm, however the woman died at the scene.

Multiple ambulance crews attended the scene of a boating accident at Chelmer that killed one person. Picture: Channel 7
Multiple ambulance crews attended the scene of a boating accident at Chelmer that killed one person. Picture: Channel 7

Two men and a child were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries, however all are in a stable condition.

Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS
Paramedics at the scene of the boat crash in Chelmer. Photo: QAS

 

Queensland Ambulance Services senior operation supervisor David Ward said while police were continuing to investigate the accident, it appeared as though the aluminium dinghy had run aground.

"We have suspicions that that might have occurred," he said.

Mr Ward thanked "people in the area" for their assistance in helping crews access patients.

Queensland Police continue to investigate.

Originally published as Woman dies in horror boat accident

More Stories

accident boating brisbane river death editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Resident terrified after spate of violent dog attacks

        Premium Content Resident terrified after spate of violent dog attacks

        News GRAPHIC IMAGE WARNING: Dog left with horrific injury after attack.

        Help stamp out puppy farms, report suspect online sales

        Premium Content Help stamp out puppy farms, report suspect online sales

        News Are you sure that $5000 puppy you’re buying online is purebred?

        Nightmare for industry as tourists drop by 1.2 million

        Premium Content Nightmare for industry as tourists drop by 1.2 million

        Council News A NEW tourism strategy has been released by the council, but how quickly will the...

        MYSTERY: 21 sea turtles in care at Ballina centre

        Premium Content MYSTERY: 21 sea turtles in care at Ballina centre

        News It's nesting season, and we can all do our bit to help our turtles