The woman on the boat's toilet was in her 70s. Picture: 7 News
News

Woman crashes onto person sitting on loo

13th Sep 2019 10:52 AM

A WOMAN has crashed through the floor of a boat, landing on another woman who was sitting on the toilet, during a boat accident on the Brisbane River yesterday.

Multiple people were injured when the Kookaburra Queen 2 crashed into a pier as it neared the end of its journey yesterday afternoon.

Passengers were thrown about the tourist boat, which had about 50 people on board, when it crashed into the Eagle Street Pier. The boat's upper deck was damaged, as its outer railing smashed, and parts of its upper level broke apart, according to multiple reports.

In the damage to the vessel, a woman in her 30s on the upper level fell through the floor and landed on the lap of a woman in her 70s who was sitting on the toilet in the boat.

"The floor just parted and my wife went down and I fell on the deck," the man's husband told 9 News.

 

A woman was injured when she fell through the floor onto another person in the toilet on the boat. Picture: 7 News

 

The woman on the boat's toilet was in her 70s. Picture: 7 News

 

 

Police said it was extremely lucky the woman who crashed through the deck wasn't electrocuted, as she fell through an area of flooring filled with wiring.

Three people were hospitalised following the crash, including a couple in their 70s, and a woman in her 30s. The man was treated for knee injuries, Queensland Ambulance Service told news.com.au, while the women were treated for minor injuries.

It was the skipper's first day behind the wheel of the Kookaburra Queen 2, according to 7 News.

Police and maritime safety investigators are investigating the crash.

