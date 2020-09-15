Menu
A woman has accidentally crashed her car into Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen’s Fairfield office on Tuesday afternoon.
News

Woman crashes car into MPs office

by Hannah Moore
15th Sep 2020 4:07 PM

A woman accidentally crashed her car into the Sydney office of a Federal MP on Tuesday afternoon while trying to park.

Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen shared photos of the incident to his Twitter page, confirming nobody had been badly injured.

"Friends, a little earlier we had an incident at my electorate office," he said.

"A local resident had some difficulty parking. She's been taken away by ambulance but is doing OK.

"Luckily, there was no-one in our office waiting room at the time. Phew."

A woman accidentally crashed her car into Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen's Fairfield office on Tuesday afternoon during a parking mishap. Picture: Chris Bowen MP/ Twitter
A woman accidentally crashed her car into Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen's Fairfield office on Tuesday afternoon during a parking mishap. Picture: Chris Bowen MP/ Twitter

Mr Bowen said his staff were also unscathed by the crash - though it would be a while before they were able to return to the office.

"Please understand why we aren't answering the office phones or emails at the moment," he wrote.

"As always, a big thanks to Fairfield Police, fireys and Ambulance for their amazing assistance."

A spokeswoman for NSW Police confirmed to NCA NewsWire emergency services were called to the office on Hamilton Road in Fairfield about 1.55pm.

Originally published as Woman crashes car into MPs office

