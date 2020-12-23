Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a nine-month-old boy at a house southwest of Brisbane in June of last year.
A woman has been charged with murder over the death of a nine-month-old boy at a house southwest of Brisbane in June of last year.
Crime

Woman charged with murder of baby boy

by Elise Williams
23rd Dec 2020 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been charged with the murder of a baby boy, who died in June of last year after the Department of Child Safety was alerted over concerns for his welfare.

The nine-month-old boy, a twin, died on June 21 at a home at Raceview in Ipswich.

Detectives have today announced they have charged a 34-year-old woman with his murder following the 18-month-long investigation.

At the time of the boy's death, the surviving twin was placed into the care of others.

Detectives from the Yamanto child protection unit and the state crime command child trauma unit had last year been involved in the case, while it was understood multiple reports had allegedly been made to the department of Child Safety from people expressing concern for the boys' welfare.

The woman was remanded in custody and will next front court on February 8, 2020.

Originally published as Woman charged with murder of baby boy

domestic violence murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The $349 offence cops are targeting

        The $349 offence cops are targeting

        Motoring Police will be on the lookout for a string of offences that will carry whopping fines and demerit points as the holiday period kicks off.

        Space Ice Cream set to takeoff in 2021

        Premium Content Space Ice Cream set to takeoff in 2021

        News The new ice cream shop is hoping to be open in 2021.

        Fresh charge laid against man accused of COVID breach

        Premium Content Fresh charge laid against man accused of COVID breach

        News POLICE will allege he was unlawfully engaged in a gathering of more than 20 people...

        Man's fake bail address turns out to be banana plantation

        Premium Content Man's fake bail address turns out to be banana plantation

        Crime Charged over a break-and-enter, he could not be found before court