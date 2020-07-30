Woman busted drink-driving three times in three days

A Victorian woman who was caught drink-driving three times in as many days on the North Coast has been sentenced. .

A VICTORIAN woman who was visiting the North Coast has been convicted after being caught drink-driving three times within as many days.

Kiera Nelson, 29, from Seymour, was first stopped by police for a random breath test about 10.40pm on June 6 on Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay.

She returned a mid-range reading of 0.111 and told police she had consumed six and a half bottles of beer at a popular Byron Bay pub between 12.30pm and 10pm.

She told officers she ate "cruskits with cream cheese and eight salmon fish cakes with vegetables" while drinking, court documents said.

She was charged with mid-range drink-driving and her visiting driver privileges were immediately suspended.

But she couldn't resist getting back behind the wheel.

Two days later, about 6.45am on June 8, police stopped Nelson on Villiers St in Grafton.

She told police she had been at a barbecue in Byron Bay the previous day and consumed six Bundaberg rums between 2pm and 11pm.

She returned a reading of 0.043 and police charged her with driving while suspended and special range drink-driving.

According to court documents, Nelson told police she was a member of the Australian Defence Force but declined to give any further details.

Suspended drivers are subject to "special range" drink-driving rules, so they're committing an offence if there is any alcohol in their system.

But the message still hadn't sunk in.

At 8.10 the same day, still in Grafton, police pulled her over again.

This time, she returned a reading of 0.032.

She was again charged with driving while suspended and special range drink-driving.

Before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, she was convicted of all offences.

She was fined $1750 and will be disqualified from driving for at least six months.