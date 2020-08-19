Menu
A woman has fronted court charged with breaking a COVID-19 public health directive during the height of the pandemic so she could provide massages.
Crime

Woman broke lockdown to give massages

by Kay Dibben
19th Aug 2020 4:51 PM
A woman has appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction by the Chief Health Officer in March.

Juliana De Morais Palmieri Da Silva, 26, is alleged to have committed the offence by offering to provide massage services at Lutwyche on March 30.

At the time massages were not considered essential services during COVID-19.

She also was charged with knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution by another person.

Ms De Morais Palmieri Da Silva was granted bail and her case was adjourned until September 16.

She was charged with another woman who appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court in June.

Yi-Shiuan Tsai, 37, was charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health direction, by operating a massage parlour, at Lutwyche on March 30.

Tsai also was charged with knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution by another woman, at Lutwyche on March 30.

She also faced a charge of possession of mobile phones and $1150 in cash, which were suspected to be tainted property.

Tsai was granted bail and her case has been adjourned until September 2.

Originally published as Woman broke lockdown to give massages

