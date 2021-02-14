Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nothern Territory police say the woman’s actions are disappointing. Photo: Che Chorley.
Nothern Territory police say the woman’s actions are disappointing. Photo: Che Chorley.
News

Woman breaks quarantine to get take-out

by Melissa Iaria
14th Feb 2021 2:38 PM

A woman who travelled to the Northern Territory from Victoria has been fined over $5000 for breaking self-quarantine to get take-away.

The 20-year-old woman arrived in the Northern Territory from Victoria on February 11 and was required to self-isolate following the declaration of Melbourne as a COVID-19 hotspot.

However, when police and public health officers checked on the woman on Saturday, she was not at home.

She later arrived at her home in a friend's vehicle, admitting she had travelled to get take-away.

"Her lack of consideration for the community's well being is disappointing," Acting Commander Scott Pollock said.

"At any moment things can change for us in the Northern Territory. People shouldn't become complacent."

The infringement penalty for failing to abide by the chief health officer's directions is $5,056 for an individual and $25,280 for a business.

Originally published as Woman breaks quarantine to get take-out

More Stories

coronavirus crime editors picks quarantine breach

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Famous ducks: Culinary delights featured in new TV series

        Premium Content Famous ducks: Culinary delights featured in new TV series

        News Restaurant owners will be showcasing what is on offer here in our own backyard on the small screen.

        Luxury resort responds to ‘unfortunate’ stop work order

        Premium Content Luxury resort responds to ‘unfortunate’ stop work order

        Environment DPI Fisheries issued the order to cease sandbagging and excavation work near...

        Secrecy around teacher’s alleged detention, death lifted

        Premium Content Secrecy around teacher’s alleged detention, death lifted

        Crime Three people are charged with detaining a man on the North Coast.

        V-Day: Powerful protest sheds light on a grim statistic

        Premium Content V-Day: Powerful protest sheds light on a grim statistic

        Community On a day when many celebrate love, this group will call for society to stamp out...