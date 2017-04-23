Community shock at Nimbin hammer attack

A MAN has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was bashed with a hammer and stabbed multiple times at a home in Nimbin.

Police said the 51-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were at a home on Gungas Rd on Friday night when they began arguing and the woman was allegedly attacked.

She was able to ring triple zero after the man fled the scene.

The woman suffered stab wounds to her legs, arms and torso and underwent surgery at Lismore Hospital.

Residents of the rural road which leads to a mountainous dead end just 1km north of Nimbin were oblivious to the stabbing and hammer attack.

One shaken elderly farmer who did not wish to be named said the quiet community hadn't experienced a violent incident for a number of years.

"We don't normally get things like that happening here," he said.

Richmond Local Area Command police arrested the man on Saturday and charged him with causing wounding with intent to murder.

He was refused police bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.