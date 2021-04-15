Woman allegedly raped at mining camp

Police investigations are under way into the alleged rape of a woman at a Bravus rail camp. The incident came just days before an unrelated death at the site.

The alleged rape took place on April 4 at one of the camps attached to the Carmichael Coal and rail project.

It is understood Bowen police received a complaint on Easter Sunday.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Bravus confirmed that Queensland Police attended one of the accommodation sites on Sunday, April 4, and is investigating "an alleged assault".

"The safety and wellbeing of the people in our workforce is our primary concern," a Bravus spokeswoman said.

"We are supporting Queensland Police with their investigation and will allow them to further the process before providing additional comment at this stage."

The Bulletin asked whether the alleged offender was stood down but Bravus declined to answer the question.

Bravus, formerly known as Adani, awarded the contract for the construction of the Carmichael Rail Network in June 2020.

Work on the rail, which will connect the Carmichael Coal Mine to the coastal ports, is still under way.

Meanwhile, police are also preparing a report for the coroner after a male employee died at Camp 6 earlier this week. The two incidents are unrelated.

Officers from Clermont were called to the camp for a non-suspicious, non mining related death on Sunday April 11.

"We are saddened to confirm that a colleague passed away in their room in one of our site camps on Sunday, 11 April 2021," a spokeswoman said.

"Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service were called to site to assist.

"We understand there may be many questions, however we ask that you respect the privacy of our colleague and their family at this time.

"All further inquiries should be directed to Queensland Police Service."