Crime

American Marine charged after alleged Brisbane assault

by Stuart Layt
4th Jul 2018 5:38 PM

A WOMAN in her 60s has allegedly been attacked by an American soldier in the car park of Brisbane's Enoggera Army Barracks.

The victim was dragged from her car and assaulted by the 20-year-old Marine about 3.15pm on Tuesday, police say.

Military police along with an off-duty Queensland Police officer intervened and arrested the man, with the off-duty policeman also allegedly assaulted during the scuffle.

The woman, who is understood to be an Australian public servant, sustained serious injuries and was treated in hospital before being released.

Police said the man and woman were not known to each other and it wasn't known what sparked the attack.

The Defence department says it's providing support to the woman following the assault.

The American national has been charged with multiple offences including serious assault in relation to a person over 60, assaulting police and causing wilful damage in relation to the woman's car.

He's due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on July 18.

australian defence force editors picks marines

