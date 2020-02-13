Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman who is alleged to have stabbed a Byron Bay Public School teacher has had her matter adjourned.
A woman who is alleged to have stabbed a Byron Bay Public School teacher has had her matter adjourned.
News

Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces delays in case

Aisling Brennan
13th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE woman accused of stabbing a Byron Bay school teacher has had her matter adjourned because of delays in discussion between prosecution and her defence counsel.

The 32-year-old Suffolk Park woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse over the incident on April 30 last year.

Police allege the woman entered the grounds of Byron Bay Public School before stabbing Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

It is alleged Mr Vockler’s arm was fractured during the incident.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where the woman’s solicitor, Tracey Randall, requested an adjournment.

Ms Randall told the court the case conference was ongoing due to “delays”.

Magistrate Michael Dakin adjourned the matter to February 26 for charge certification.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What you need to know about the weather this week

        premium_icon What you need to know about the weather this week

        News FROM dangerous swell and coastal erosion to tropical cyclones and thick humidity, there’s a lot going on with the wild weather this week.

        Failed Coast company director to front court

        premium_icon Failed Coast company director to front court

        Business Firm day tours between Noosa Heads and Byron Bay

        Region’s role in macca industry going nuts globally

        premium_icon Region’s role in macca industry going nuts globally

        News AUSTRALIA’S largest macadamia processors and marketers consolidates, rebrands and...

        Former Byron rock goddess releases debut solo EP

        premium_icon Former Byron rock goddess releases debut solo EP

        Music She shot to fame as lead singer of Sydney band The Jezabels