Woman accused of stabbing teacher faces court

Byron Bay Public School where a teacher was allegedly stabbed with a pair of scissors by a woman

Byron Bay Public School where a teacher was allegedly stabbed with a pair of scissors by a woman

THE woman accused of stabbing a Byron Bay schoolteacher has had her matter referred to the Lismore District Court.

The 32-year-old Suffolk Park woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a related charge of entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse over the incident on April 30 last year.

Police allege the woman entered the grounds of Byron Bay Public School before stabbing Zane Vockler with a pair of scissors.

It is alleged Mr Vockler’s arm was fractured during the incident.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday, where the charges were certified.

Magistrate Jeff Linden referred the matter to the Lismore District Court for mention on March 23.

The woman remains bail refused and will appear via video link at her next court appearance.