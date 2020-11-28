Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

The biggest myths of the 2019 bushfires busted
Crime

Woman accused of shocking COVID fraud

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
28th Nov 2020 3:02 PM

A woman has been charged with 16 counts of fraud after she received more than $104,000 in COVID-19 and bushfire government assistance grants in the NSW Hunter Region.

Police will allege the 31-year-old Aberdare woman "fraudulently applied" for 34 bushfire and COVID-19 government grants between March 12 and September 13.

In total she was granted 11, to the sum of $104,000, police allege.

It's further alleged the woman tried to obtain an additional $258,000 in grants which she "was not entitled to".

She was arrested at her home at 1.20pm on Friday, and later charged with 16 counts of dishonestly obtain financial benefit by deception.

She was refused bail and will appear in Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Woman accused of shocking COVID fraud

More Stories

coronavirus covid crime fraud

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Buyer of $22m beachfront Byron mansion revealed

        Premium Content Buyer of $22m beachfront Byron mansion revealed

        Property The incredible beachfront Byron Bay home rumoured to have caught the eye of Hollywood royalty has finally settled, with records revealing the new owner.

        Warning of hazardous marine conditions for the weekend

        Premium Content Warning of hazardous marine conditions for the weekend

        News PREDICTED heatwave this weekend was expected to attract many boaters to the...

        Northern Rivers’ towns set to hit low 40s this weekend

        Premium Content Northern Rivers’ towns set to hit low 40s this weekend

        News A POTENTIALLY dangerous heatwave is set to roll across the region in the coming...

        Take the pressure down, saga over leaky pipes continues

        Premium Content Take the pressure down, saga over leaky pipes continues

        News ONE council agreed on a pilot plan to check on specific areas, but what are other...