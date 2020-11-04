Menu
NSW Police Force. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Woman accused of biting cop to be assessed by doctors

Aisling Brennan
4th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
THE woman accused of assaulting a police officer in Tweed Heads will be assessed by a mental health professional, a court has heard.

Tweed Byron Police District officers alleged they attended a home on Enid Street, Tweed Heads, about 6pm on October 29, following reports of a dispute between a man and a woman.

Officers asked a 49-year-old woman to leave the premises before she allegedly spat on the Acting Inspector.

Police will allege the woman bit the officer twice on the hand and kicked him in the groin and legs during a struggle.

She was arrested and charged with five offences, including three counts of assault police, assault police occasioning actual bodily harm and resisting police.

When her matter went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday, the court heard the woman would be dealt with under the mental health act.

She will be detained in the Tweed Heads mental health facility for assessment in accordance with the Mental Health Act 2007.

If on assessment the accused is found not to be a mentally ill person, she will return to court to continue court proceedings.

The officer sustained small lacerations to his hand.

