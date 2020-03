EMERGENCY services were called to the scene of a car crash at Hayters Hill just after midday on Tuesday.

A 20-year-old woman was trapped in her car with a bleeding nose after her car crashing into another car on St Helena Road.

The woman was rescued from her car and treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics on scene.

Paramedics also attended to another woman, 44, who had no injuries.

At 12.45pm emergency services were still on scene treating patients.