Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Carter Road, Nambour, on the Sunshine Coast.
Health

Witness recalls desperate efforts of first responders

Matty Holdsworth
11th Oct 2020 12:20 PM
A man who was one of the first people at the scene of a fatal motorbike crash in Nambour has described how paramedics tried in vain to save the crash victim.

The man, who did not wish to be named, directed traffic on Carter Rd for three hours, while paramedics administered CPR.

A 38-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene just before 7pm on Saturday.

The witness said he had heard multiple ambulances rush passed his home, which was a minute away from the crash site, and went out to help.

He said he knew it was serious.

"They were performing on him for 15-20 minutes," the man said as he pushed his hands downward to motion CPR.

"But it was never going to work. He would have died on impact.

"It was real bad."

 

Police said on Sunday that preliminary investigations indicated the motorcyclist was travelling west on Carter Rd towards Blaxland St when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Investigations are ongoing.

The man said he remained on scene directing traffic until 10pm before authorities took over.

He was visibly still shaken this morning, more than 12 hours on.

Other neighbouring residents near Carter Rd said they heard all the sirens and wondered what had happened.

They were shocked to hear it had been a fatal.

