'Murder' case witness: ‘Just charge me with something’

THE SON of a woman accused of murdering her former partner has refused to give evidence in her committal hearing.

Paanice Frauline Lawrence is accused of shooting her partner Scott Morrison in Southport in the early hours of January 3, last year.

She is charged with one count each of murder and possessing a weapon.

Her son Tuki Terangi Lawrence refused to provide evidence in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

Magistrate Kerry Magee tried to get Mr Lawrence to take an affirmation in the court.

"Just charge me, charge me with something," he said via video link from a New South Wales prison.

"I am not going to proceed with this."

Mr Lawrence said he was not even prepared to answer questions asked by his mother's legal representatives.

He said he did not want to get legal advice and the Magistrate could just charge him.

Mr Lawrence told the court he was "still going to court for terrorism offences".

The committal hearing has been stood down.

It is expected to take two days.