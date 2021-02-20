Menu
COVID-19 TESTS: The NSW Department for Health has released its latest data on the number of COVID-19 tests in Local Government Areas including Lismore.
With almost 5 million tests in NSW, how your LGA compares

Alison Paterson
20th Feb 2021 12:00 AM | Updated: 21st Feb 2021 12:00 AM
As the state prepares for the rollout of the COVID vaccine, the NSW Department for Health has released its latest data on the number of tests for the virus in Local Government Areas.

As of 8pm on February 18, there had been 4,867,114 COVID-19 tests undertaken in NSW and 4,954 cases confirmed.

In the past four weeks, the Lismore LGA saw 1236 people tested, while Byron had 1196 and in Ballina 1296 people were checked.

According to the data, the total NSW case count excludes 189 crew members who tested positive while on board a ship docked in NSW at the time of diagnosis.

There were 20,906 tests undertaken across the state in the 24 hours from 8pm February 16 to 8pm February, 2021.

NSW Health reports on the number of tests notified instead of the number of people tested.

How your LGA fared in the four weeks to February 18:

Ballina: nil positive cases, 1296 tests at a rate of 29 per 1000 people.

Byron: nil positive cases, 1196 tests at a rate of 34 per 1000 people

Clarence Valley: nil positive cases, 908 tests at a rate of 18 per 1000 people

Kyogle: nil positive cases, 152 tests at a rate of 17 per 1000 people

Lismore: nil positive cases, 1236 tests at a rate of 28 per 1000 people

• Richmond Valley: nil positive cases, 590 tests at a rate of 25 per 1000 people

Tenterfield: nil positive cases, 65 tests at a rate of 10 per 1000 people

Tweed: nil positive cases, 2349 tests at a rate of 24 per 1000 people

