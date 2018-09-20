Wish for a FourPlay show is granted

AUSTRALIAN string quartet FourPlay has put the 'eclectic' back into 'electric string quartet' with their second single Wish.

The song is a powerful, haunting ballad about living in a climate-changed world.

As with previous release, Bound, the digital-only release of Wish is available exclusively via Bandcamp.

FourPlay has been wowing audiences around the world for over 20 years with both their radical reinventions of pop songs and their wildly eclectic original material.

The band's original music often have environmental and political themes.

Wish takes this to the next step: it is a haunting ballad with tones of (Australian 1980s group) Not Drowning, Waving and 1970s folk protest songs, with powerful lyrics delivered passionately by Tim Hollo and Lara Goodridge, intricate viola lines from Shenzo Gregorio, and a soaring, poignant cello solo from Peter Hollo.

The song began its life when the band was trapped behind rising floodwaters while enjoying the Bundanon Trust's Artist-In-Residency program in the Southern Highlands of NSW.

Tim's older daughter kept calling to make sure he was OK and, at one point, she said to him "I wish that I'd been born before climate change was happening."

Tim, a long-time environmental activist and founder of Green Music Australia, said those words "hit me in the guts".

The conversation inspired this song, with the message that "we can't wish away the times we've been given; we have to do with them what we can."

Produced by Justin Tressider (Macy Gray, Wolfmother) and FourPlay at Sony Music Studios, Sydney and Hydrofunk HQ, Mullumbimby, Wish is classic FourPlay sound with a new flavour, and has already had audiences moved to tears at live performances.