Wireless earbuds bargain...that stay in place while running

ANNOYING wires and constant earphone readjustment often means silence for runners.

New technology waterproof wireless earbuds from Padmate could quickly change perspectives - and for the initial bargain price of less than $50 delivered.

The Chinese company has developed PaMu, a pair of earbuds which can automatically connect to a device via bluetooth, and be used to play music or make phone calls through your smartphone.

Using a design which features wingtips that spreads contact around the inside of your ear, it means the "never fall out” claims are more than marketing hyperbole.

Yet it's first vital to select the size for your ear. Using one of the silicone tips which was too large meant the earbud was ejected from the ear... but after going for a smaller size the snug fit ensured it stayed in place even when the pace increased and during vigorous lateral movement.

PaMu's wireless earbuds can be paired to just about all bluetooth devices. Grant Edwards

Also giving the PaMu earbuds the thumbs up was fitness guru Amanda Wilson, who is the owner of Maroochydore's Crossfit Contesa.

Running regularly, she was surprised with the fit and quality.

"They didn't fall out - which is part of the reason why I stopped using earbuds,” she said.

"I thought the sound quality was much better than the headphones I currently wear.”

Pairing the earbuds to a device is fast and simple. They charge via a small circular pod through a USB port and the battery capacity can be seen via blue lights on the side.

Once removed from the pod you can find the device in the bluetooth list on your smart device, they then automatically reconnect every time they come out of the cradle.

The left earbud becomes the menu, with one tap pausing music or answering a call, while a double tap will phone the last caller.

One full charge takes two hours and will last for about 3.5 hours of play time.

Available in black or white, the oval part of the unit is 25.9mm so it does protrude from your ear, but they weigh only six grams and are surprisingly comfortable once in place.

PadMate has benchmarked itself against some of the world's best, including Apple, Samsung and Bose, and over the past 17 years has worked with companies including Monster, Intel, Huawei, and Xiaomi.

"Our product engineers have more than 10 years developing Bluetooth hardware, and have worked in Qualcomm as a product development manager,” a PadMate spokesman said.

"Our audio tuner has more than 20 years in tuning experience. He is a master tuner and tunes audio devices and entertainment venues, with experience in quality testing and debugging. Our design team has won many awards and has provided many headphone designs for big buyers, like Brookstone.”

SURPRISE PACKETS: Crossfit Contesa owner Amanda Wilson like the quality of the PaMu wireless earbuds. Warren Lynam

Discounts are being offered to help launch the product worldwide. Initially available for $37, plus $11 shipping, the price will rise to $137 once the early bird phase finishes.

Padmate is based in Xiamen, China, and they also have an office in San Francisco, US. PaMu earphones are all fabricated in Xiamen, China

To buy, visit the website http://bit.ly/2FHQKtY.