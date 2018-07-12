Menu
CHANGING: Emalee Kinsella from Positive Change for Marine Life with volunteers.
CHANGING: Emalee Kinsella from Positive Change for Marine Life with volunteers.
Wiping out litter in Byron shire

12th Jul 2018 12:45 PM

AT the Waste Free for the Sea event at Byron, North East Waste and local community group Positive Change for Marine Life had a 'Pick it up and Bin it' park clean up in busy Apex Park. The clean up was to draw attention to the problem of litter and how easily it becomes marine pollution, in particular cigarette butts and single use plastics such as bags and straws.

Karen Rudkin, Litter Project Coordinator for North East Waste said "It's Plastic Free July so the perfect time to make the switch from those single use plastic items and help put a stop to the damage that land based litter is causing to our ocean both here at home and across the world.” Karen said.

Positive Change for Marine Life (PCFML) will be doing their next regular fortnightly clean up at Brunswick Heads this Saturday 14th July. Meet at Torakina Park at 3pm.

