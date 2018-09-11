Winx and Waller milestones just keep on coming

Winx and Hugh Bowman take out the Group 1 George Ryder Stakes. Picture: Simon Bullard

CHAMPION Winx and her trainer Chris Waller seem to routinely break racing records every time the great mare starts - and it's no different for the $500,000 George Main Stakes (1600m) at Royal Randwick on Saturday.

Winx is striving to become the only three-time winner of the George Main and if successful - she is already $1.15 with Ladbrokes' fixed odds in early betting - she will extend her world record for Group 1 wins to 20 and her national record for consecutive wins to 27.

Waller has also set a record of sorts without the race even being run by entering a staggering 15 of the 22 nominations for the race.

Most of the nominations are also entered for other races either at ­Newcastle on Friday, or Randwick and Flemington on Saturday.

Only Winx, Religify and D'Argento are in the George Main Stakes. Waller's huge stable presence in the race will at least ensure Winx has some worthwhile opposition.

Winx showed she was back as well as ever with a dominant win in the Group 1 Winx Stakes. And despite her having a month between runs, Waller said the mighty mare had been doing everything right.

"She is just constantly in the zone and everything is going to plan,'' he said.

"The jump-out last week was perfect. It was just enough to get on top of her with the four weeks between runs.

"She will love stepping up to the mile (1600m) on Saturday.''

The TAB reported last night that Winx had been responsible for "99 per cent of the single bets" taken so far to win the George Main Stakes.

"While she drifted on race day first-up in the Winx Stakes over 1400m, that may not happen now the champ gets out to a mile,'' the TAB's Gerard Middleton said.

"Winx has jumped $1.12 and $1.08 in the past two editions of this race and, as always, we're expecting the big punters to step in and take the short odds.''