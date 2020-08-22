Winter delivers a last blast, dumping snow across NSW

Snow and strong winds have lashed parts of the state and Sydney's frigid weather will stick around for the rest of the weekend.

A vigorous cold front moving across the state this weekend saw the mercury plunge to 2.4C at Campbelltown in Sydney's southwest overnight, while the city registered 9.5C.

Stiff winds and dry air are making conditions feel colder than the thermometer suggests, which is unlikely to change before late Sunday.

Snow and ice caused road closures and traffic delays on the Great Western Highway west of in Bathurst and in the Blue Mountains, with dangerous conditions leading authorities to urge motorists to avoid non-essential travel.

Oberon this morning after a hefty dumping of snow overnight. Picture: TNV

A camper peeks out of a tent in the Jenolan State Forest in the Blue Mountains after it was blanketed in snow overnight. Picture: EE_Spencer/Twitter



Towns in southern and central NSW have had dustings of snow, including Orange, Oberon, Blackheath, Lithgow, Guyra, Walcha and the higher suburbs of Canberra.

Ski field Perisher picked up 30cm of snow overnight, on top of a metre that fell steadily all week.

Towns west on the ranges can expect more snow showers this afternoon but Sydney will remain dry and mostly sunny with a top of 16C in the city and 15C in the west.

🚨Dump Alert🚨 Another 25cm of fresh snow & our storm total has measured in this morning at a whopping 66cm. ❄️ Further blizzard conditions are expected today 🌨💨 pic.twitter.com/cYWFTqj61p — Perisher (@PerisherResort) August 21, 2020

A beautiful image captured by @nampix at Clarence in the Blue Mountains this morning as snow settles across the Gospers Fireground.

It’s going to be a cold and windy day so rug up and ensure that you keep anything flammable at least a metre from the heater. #nswrfs #winter #snow pic.twitter.com/2SOtgusQLx — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) August 21, 2020



"It will get windier this afternoon, which will be the main feature of the front," Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rebecca Boettger said.

"The wind will persist into tomorrow morning and the wind-chill factor will be significant.

"Sydney won't see anything in the way of the rain this weekend but the air mass is really dry, which makes it feel colder than it actually is."

A chook takes a walk in the frosty Blue Mountains today. Picture: noirpaien/Twitter

Michelle Carpenter with Oberon’s six-foot snowman. Picture Grant Turner



Winds blowing across Sydney will pick up this afternoon, at an average of between 30km/h and 50km/h.

There is a severe weather warning for damaging winds across the Illawarra and parts of Mid North Coast, Hunter, south coast, Central Tablelands, Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes, Snowy Mountains, and Northern Tablelands districts.

In those areas with weather warnings, wind is expected to gust to 90km/h from this afternoon until late tomorrow morning.

It will be a cold and windy weekend for many parts of NSW. Some winds could be strong enough to bring down trees and powerlines. Watch our video to see how your area could be impacted by #snow and winds as a cold front moves through NSW. #NSWweather @NSWSES pic.twitter.com/CxybszBwc6 — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) August 21, 2020

From Monday a high pressure system will bring dry and clear days with daytime temperatures slowly climbing but it will also bring cooler nights.

Sydney's forecast maximum temperatures for next week are 17C tomorrow, 18C on Monday, 17C on Tuesday, 17C on Wednesday, 19C on Thursday and 22C on Friday.

Snow hits Oberon this morning. Picture Grant Turner

Snow hits Oberon on Saturday morning. Picture Grant Turner



Originally published as Winter delivers a last blast, dumping snow across NSW