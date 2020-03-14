Winona backs Depp amid abuse claims

Winona Ryder has provided her former fiance Johnny Depp some moral and legal support in his defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Ryder, who dated Depp between 1989-1993, has filed a legal declaration saying it is "impossible to believe" Heard's claims of violence by the Pirates Of The Caribbean star.

Depp filed a $US50 million defamation suit against Heard in March 2019 after she claimed she was abused by him.

Depp claims it was he who was physically abused by Heard during the marriage. Heard has denied these claims.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder back when they were dating. Picture: Getty

Ryder and Depp were one of Hollywood's A-list couples with the 21 Jump Street star famously getting a "Winona Forever" tattoo to show his devotion to the Mermaids actress. He subsequently changed it to say "Wino Forever" when they split.

In a legal filing obtained by The Blast, Ryder says she found it hard to believe Depp would ever commit an act of domestic violence.

"I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true," she said. "I find it extremely upsetting knowing him as I do.'

Amber Heard bruised after alleged abuse by Johnny Depp. Picture: Supplied

Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of assault. Picture: Supplied

"I knew Johnny very well years ago. We were together as a couple for four years, and I counted him as my best friend, and as close to me as family. I count our relationship as one of the more significant relationships of my life. I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience," the Stranger Things star stated. "I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber, but, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him."

"The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations," she said. "I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man- an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves, and I felt so very, very safe with him."

• Johnny Depp and Lori Anne Allison • ✨ pic.twitter.com/rvppfDZx97 — MadDepphead (@deppsvideos) April 30, 2016

Before Depp became engaged to Ryder, he married makeup artist Lori Anne Allison from 1983-1985 and was engaged to Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey and Twin Peaks star Sherilyn Fenn.

Johnny Depp met ex-fiancee Sherilyn Fenn on the 1985 movie Dummies and dated for almost four years. Picture: Supplied

Johnny Depp with ex girlfriend Jennifer Grey, 1988 pic.twitter.com/YoR8LCs4mU — Sarah (@MlleSasa) October 3, 2015

After Ryder and Depp split in 1993, he started dating model Kate Moss, who he was with from 1994-1998.

He then met French model Vanessa Paradis, with whom he has two children.

Johnny Depp arrives with model Kate Moss in 1998. Picture: Supplioed

They split in 2012 after Depp met Heard on the set of The Rum Diaries.

They married in February 2015 but she filed for divorce in 2016, also serving him with a temporary restraining order.

The two sides reached a settlement and finalised the divorce in January 2017, which included the dismissal of the restraining order and Depp paying her $US7 million, which she donated to charity.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in 2015. Picture: Getty

Depp's first wife, Allison, and long-time love Paradis, have also written statements supporting Depp.

Allison said Depp never got physical with her when they were still together and he never raised his voice at her. She called the actor a "soft person" who is very kind to the animals.

Paradis stated that Depp is a "sensitive" and "loving person."

"In all the years I have known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive with me and this looks nothing like the man I live with for 14 wonderful years," she wrote.