Win over Pakistan trumps Ashes in new Test Championship.

Tim Paine says Australia are focused on making the World Test Championship.

Tim Paine says Australia are focused on making the World Test Championship.

Australia vs Pakistan, second Test at Adelaide Oval, every ball live and ad free on Fox Cricket from 10am EDT

Only in the International Cricket Council's eyes could a single Test win over Pakistan at the Gabba be worth more than retaining the Ashes away from home. Not that Australian captain Tim Paine is worried.

Australia picked up 60 World Test Championship points for Sunday's big win over Pakistan, in the newly-formed competition.

Live stream the Australia v Pakistan T20 & Test Series with KAYO SPORTS on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial >

In comparison, they collected 56 points for drawing an Ashes series against England, albeit on foreign soil.

The explanation is not as confusing as it sounds.

Not every Test is equal, but every series is.

The ICC puts 120 points up for grabs in every series. Given Australia's contest with Pakistan is only over two Tests, each match is worth 60. The Ashes meanwhile was a five-Test series, meaning a win in any of those was worth 24 points - or eight for a draw.

"I'm okay with it, the main thing is that now every Test match counts," Paine said.

"There's a few things, it's not perfect but I think the players are rapt there's a Test World Cup that's up for grabs. A final that's there to be played if you're good enough.

"I think over the years the points system will improve and the consistency of it ... There are some small tweaks that can be made."

Under the competition, the world's top-nine teams each play for points in six series over a two-year period. Three of those are at home and three away. But there are other quirks too though.

Some series do not form part of the competition due to most teams playing more than six series in a two-year cycle. The current Tests between England and New Zealand are an example of that.

Tim Paine believes there are still some tweaks to be made to the Test Championship.

Regardless, the two top-ranked teams come the end of the tournament in February 2021 will face off in a final at Lord's from June 10-14.

And the Australians want to be there, having gone second on the ladder after the Gabba win.

"We're certainly tracking it," Paine said.

"Because one of our goals is to be there on June 14. It's certainly a date on the calendar we've put down as a group."