Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

The Northern Star editor David Kirkpatrick.
21st Jan 2021 11:09 AM | Updated: 12:59 PM
What sort of difference would $20,000 make in your life?

If you're anything like us, probably a lot.

As a thank you for your support through what was a tough year, we're offering you the chance to be well rewarded for your commitment to local journalism as a valued subscriber.

In recent months, online readership and subscriptions have surged as local residents appreciate the value of being informed about what is happening in their region.

But let's cut to the chase.

Our latest competition is a cracker.

We're offering one subscriber the chance to win $20,000 in cash. Imagine what you could do with that.

There are also $100 gift cards to win - 20 of them.

So here's how to enter.

As hopefully you know already, your subscription to this site includes complimentary full digital access to The Daily Telegraph, and access to exclusive member benefits with The Daily Telegraph +Rewards.

If you have already activated your access to The Daily Telegraph>? Enter now for a chance to win here 

Not yet activated your +Rewards membership? Go to this link to activate.

MORE THAN JUST LOCAL NEWS

Activating your complimentary Daily Telegraph subscription also gives you access to Melbourne's Herald Sun, the NT News, The Mercury in Hobart and the Adelaide Advertiser whenever you like.

You can also access all of our regional titles.

You can see our full list of titles here

To activate your complimentary access to The Daily Telegraph follow the steps below:

Go to My Profile and log in
Go to My Rewards
Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink 

Sign up on The Daily Telegraph website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

This same login will also work on other News sites listed above.

GREAT REWARDS ON OFFER

By activating your Daily Telegraph subscription, you also have access to News' tremendous Rewards program.

It includes exclusive offers, tickets, eBooks and unique experiences. The offers are updated regularly and are worth hundreds of dollars each year, so make sure you make the most of them. You can check them out here.

Right now, some of the offers available include:

  • A complimentary eCookbook from taste.com.au
  • Stream all-time favourite shows and loads of movies on your favourite devices with 50% off BINGE for 4 months.
  • Kayo annual subscription - save 30% off on Kayo Basic over 12 months with a $200 annual subscription.
  • Download a magazine sample, choose from taste.com.au, Vogue, Vogue Living, GQ, Super Food Ideas issue.
  • Discover a classic story or your new favourite - a free HarperCollins eBook, there's five new titles to choose from each month.


THE DAILY TELEGRAPH APP 

Once you've activated your Daily Telegraph subscription, make sure to also download The Daily Telegraph app - click here for Apple or here for Android.

Once you've downloaded and logged in you can access the digital print edition of The Daily Telegraph, personalise your news feed and follow your favourite sections, topics and columnists.

Thanks for sticking with us. I hope the break, should you be getting one, helps you hit the reset button.

David Kirkpatrick

Editor, The Northern Star

 

