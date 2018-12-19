Menu
Login
The court heard it was not possible to conclude William was dead.
The court heard it was not possible to conclude William was dead.
Crime

‘Active leads’ in William Tyrrell case

by Jodie Stephens, AAP
19th Dec 2018 1:27 PM

IT ISN'T possible to conclude that missing NSW boy William Tyrrell is dead based on the current evidence, a court has heard.

A directions hearing was held at Glebe Coroner's Court today ahead of an inquest into the three-year-old's disappearance and suspected death more than four years ago.

William vanished while playing in his grandmother's front yard at Kendall, on NSW's mid-north coast, in September 2014.

The inquest will begin in Sydney in March and will run for a week before deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame, before resuming in August.

 

The court heard it was not possible to conclude William was dead.
The court heard it was not possible to conclude William was dead.


Counsel assisting the coroner, Gerard Craddock SC, told Wednesday's hearing it wasn't possible - at present - to conclude William was dead.

"The police investigation into his disappearance is ongoing and police are following active leads at present," Mr Craddock said.

He said William the fact that William was in foster care, combined with his disappearance and the circumstances of his disappearance, meant there was jurisdiction to hold an inquest.

William's foster parents, who attended the hearing, made no comment as they left the court.

William has never been found and no one has been charged over his disappearance. There is no suggestion any member of his foster or biological family had anything to do with his disappearance.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks inquest leads new south whales police william tyrrell

Top Stories

    Kicking goal with facilities upgrade

    Kicking goal with facilities upgrade

    News NEW facilities to be built at Mullum Bruns Valley Football Club for women players.

    Silver medal for Mono at surfing championships

    Silver medal for Mono at surfing championships

    News Byron Bay surfer finishes the year on a high

    Giving shelter from the storm

    Giving shelter from the storm

    News Westpac grant helps the homeless.

    Brunswick Picture House scores $627K for upgrades

    Brunswick Picture House scores $627K for upgrades

    News Upgrades on the way for the Picture House at Bruns

    Local Partners