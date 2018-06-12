Young Aussie guard makes NBA Draft decision

AUSTRALIAN point guard, William McDowell-White, has elected to withdraw his name from the 2018 NBA Draft, sources told foxsports.com.au.

The 20-year-old will return to Germany's Brose Bamberg to complete the second year of a four-year deal.

Despite some draft-and-stash interest in the second round, McDowell-White's decision to withdraw before Tuesday's (AEST) early-entry deadline means he has the opportunity to declare for the 2019 draft.

Throughout this pre-draft period, McDowell-White worked out for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, and Los Angeles Lakers, while basing himself at Las Vegas' Impact Basketball headquarters.

McDowell-White averaged 12.5 points, 6.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game for Baunach; a team he signed a four-year deal with, after a stint with the Sydney Kings in the 2016-17 NBL season.

During his first season in Germany, the Brisbane-native played primarily with Baunach - the farm team of Germany's Brose Bamberg - but spent some time with Bamberg, making his Euroleague debut in December, 2017.

McDowell-White represented Australia at the 2015 FIBA under-19 World Championship, and is widely considered one of the country's most prominent young guards. He is the son of Darryl White, a three-time AFL premiership winner.

The 2018 NBA Draft is on June 22 (AEST).

Olgun Uluc covers basketball for Fox Sports Australia. Twitter: @OlgunUluc