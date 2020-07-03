Will we be inundated by visitors during the school holidays?

WITH school holidays looming and pandemic restrictions still in force, the Northern Rivers has been revealed as the top destination for a spring holiday for Australians.

Sydney and Canberra residents have their eyes locked on the area for a Spring mini-break, which will be great news for local tourism operators.

Travel company Skyscanner confirmed Ballina was the top flight search for the spring break dates (starting September 28) around the country.

Searches for the last two weeks of August were up 39 per cent, compared to the last two weeks in July.

The data reveals an increase in travel appetite for Australians to get out and see their country again.

Skyscanner data showed that domestic destinations in warm climates were top of mind for Australians, with Ballina, Cairns and Broome taking the top three spots this year.

The results are a dramatic shift from 2019 spring break destinations, when five of the top 10 destinations were international.

COVID_19 check at airport: Temperature testing of passengers from flights coming from Melbourne and Canberra into Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

With border restrictions as they are, only NSW and ACT residents would be able to travel to the Northern Rivers.

Direct flights into Ballina are currently confirmed from Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle and recently Dubbo, via Flypelican, Jetstar, QantasLink and Rex.

Direct flights to Melbourne remain suspended.

Queensland visitors are not banned from NSW but they face a two-week quarantine to get back to the Sunshine State under current restrictions.

The first flight from Dubbo arrived at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport on August 28 for a biweekly service.

Paul Whiteway, senior director APAC at Skyscanner, said Australians are looking at travelling within the country.

"With the spring break holidays fast approaching, many Australians who have had international holiday plans affected by travel restrictions are looking to domestic favourites for some spring sun," he said.

Top 10 destinations for Australians during spring break destinations 2020

1 Ballina / Byron Bay

2 Cairns

3 Broome

4 Brisbane

5 Proserpine

6 Perth

7 Hamilton Island

8 Darwin

9 Gold Coast

10 Adelaide.