Will the weather remain like this for the New Year?

The rain is a welcome change for many farmers in rural regions.

WET and with middle-range temperatures is the forecast for the rest of the week in the Far North Coast of NSW, according to BOM.

Meteorologist Helen Reid said rainfall is not expected to be to a point to cause flooding, but it may dampen some outdoor parties.

"The next couple of days (Monday and Tuesday) will see no rainfall, except for areas wet of Lismore," she said.

"From Wednesday, the devil is in the detail, but it looks like that Far North East corner may see a couple of showers late on Wednesday, but no thunderstorms.

"For Thursday, again, not expecting thunderstorms, but some showers, so possibly a wet New Year's celebration, and then, from New Year's Day onwards, even possibly into the new week, you can expect some thunderstorm activity."

The professional said only 10mm of rain are expected for Wednesday and Thursday in the area.

"It's not massive rain, but it's not going to be dry for people to go down to the beach, if it's still there," she said.

"People will have to dash in between showers.

"It's not going to be sunny, but it's not going to be torrential downpours either, unless you get a thunderstorm."

Marine waters will be "messy" during the week, with no good news for surfers, fishermen or swimmers, the meteorologist said.

"I was trying to find a specific direction (for the wind) to pin down, but it's all like half a metre from here and 30cm from there, but it's just messy swell for the next week, she said."

Byron Bay

• Dec 29: 22C to 27C - Mostly sunny

• Dec 30: 22C to 26C - Showers, 5 to 15mm

• Dec 31: 22C to 26C - shower or two, 4 to 10mm

• Jan 1: 21C to 25C - Shower or two, 3 to 8mm

• Jan 2: 22C to 25C - Shower or two, 1 to 5mm

Lismore

• Dec 29: 19C to 31C - Mostly sunny

• Dec 30: 19C to 27C - Shower or two, 5 to 15mm

• Dec 31: 19C to 27C - Showers, 5 to 10mm

• Jan 1: 19C to 26C - Showers, 4 to 10mm

• Jan 2: 18C to 26C - Shower or two, 3 to 8mm

Tweed Heads

• Dec 29: 22C to 29C - Mostly sunny

• Dec 30: 22C to 27C - Showers, 6 to 20mm

• Dec 31: 21C to 27C - Showers, 5 to 15mm

• Jan 1: 21C to 27C - Shower or two, 3 to 8mm

• Jan 2: 21C to 27C - Shower or two, 2 to 6mm

Ballina

• Dec 29: 21C to 30C - Mostly sunny

• Dec 30: 21C to 27C - Shower or two, 4 to 15mm

• Dec 31: 21C to 27C - Shower or two, 4 to 10mm

• Jan 1: 21C to 26C - Shower or two, 4 to 10mm

• Jan 2: 20C to 27C - Shower or two, 2 to 6mm

Tenterfield

• Dec 29: 15C to 30C - Shower or two, possible storm, o to 10mm

• Dec 30: 15C to 25C - Shower or two, 2 to 8mm

• Dec 31: 15C to 25C - Shower or two, 1 to 4mm

• Jan 1: 15C to 25C - Shower or two, 1 to 4mm

• Jan 2: 15C to 24C - Shower or two, 1 to 4mm