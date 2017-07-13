Will the Petria Thomas Pool reopen in time for summer?

MULLUMBIMBY residents should see the water in the Petria Thomas Pool starting to clear, as work begins to ensure the gates will reopen for the start of the swimming season on September 1.

The pool complex was inundated with flood water after Cyclone Debbie and Byron Shire Council has received approval from its insurers to undertake repairs.

It's estimated the cost of the damage caused by the flood was $66,000.

Byron Shire Council's Open Space Facilities Coordinator, Pattie Ruck, said a mobile water filtrations unit was now operating at the pools and was filtering approximately 200,000 litres of water a day.

"The pool holds 1,825,000 litres of water so this is a big job but already we are starting to see the water quality improve,” Mrs Ruck said.

The mobile filtration unit has come from Melbourne and processes 140 litres of water a minute.

"We did try to get a filtration unit from a local supplier but the nearest one was on the Gold Coast and they were too busy to help us,” Mrs Ruck said.

The kiosk is also undergoing repairs and is expected to be finished in August.

"We are aiming to have the pool open on 1 September and the water crystal clear for the first day of the swimming season,” Mrs Ruck said.