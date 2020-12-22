Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bureau of Meteorology predict light showers for the Northern Rivers.
Bureau of Meteorology predict light showers for the Northern Rivers.
News

Will Santa be bringing rain or sunshine on Christmas Day?

Adam Daunt
22nd Dec 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT won’t be suns out guns out this Christmas in the Northern Rivers, with small showers likely for the region over the festive season.

The predicted weather patterns indicate small showers are likely to be present across the Christmas break but far smaller in scale to the ones that lashed the region a week ago.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said that the showers were likely to be small in nature.

“Over Christmas, chance of a possible shower on most days starting from Christmas Eve, but there is not going to be much in … 1 or 2mm depending on where you are and partly cloudy conditions,” Mr Majchrowski said.

Mr Majchrowski said that there was only a slim chance if thunderstorm activity over the festive period.

“There is a slim risk starting from Friday at this stage but it will really depend, it’s likely to affect the coastal fringe, it’s more likely around the ranges to the west.”

bom bureau of metereology northern rivers community news northern rivers weather news weather forecast
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smart enough for selective school? Take the test

        Premium Content Smart enough for selective school? Take the test

        Education NSW students will sit a trickier selective high school exam next year. Can you answer the questions? View the curly ones here.

        Town’s beloved pine trees face ‘death by 1000 cuts’

        Premium Content Town’s beloved pine trees face ‘death by 1000 cuts’ 

        News A holiday park’s application to continue using existing an camping site has...

        Move over Byron, Ballina: There’s a new tourism hotspot

        Premium Content Move over Byron, Ballina: There’s a new tourism hotspot

        News One previously unfashionable town in the tourism stakes has moved up

        Council looks for nature-based solutions to rivers flooding

        Premium Content Council looks for nature-based solutions to rivers flooding

        News LANDCARE group and Rous are working on research and update materials supporting...