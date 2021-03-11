Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Extended funding has been announced for regional airlines. Photo Contributed
Extended funding has been announced for regional airlines. Photo Contributed
News

Will Rex continue to fly to Lismore after funding granted?

Cathy Adams
11th Mar 2021 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Support of regional airlines has been extended in a move the government hopes will secure passenger flights into Lismore.

Page MP Kevin Hogan today welcomed the announcement that the Regional Aviation Network Support program has been extended until September 30, 2021.

"This program provides support to airlines to maintain a level of connectivity across their network of regional routes - including Lismore and Grafton," Mr Hogan said.

"Regional Express (Rex) currently receives support through this program, they wanted this program extended, it has been."

Last month, Rex Airlines said it was "unable to continue subsidising marginal routes that we have serviced for the past 20 years", announcing the Lismore to Sydney route would cease once the government support through the RANS program is discontinued at the end of March.

The announcement from the Federal Government extends that funding until September.

On its website, the airline announced the delivery of two more Boeing 737-800NGs from its lessor on February 26, 2021 and cheap flights across the country.

The Federal government today announced a $1.2 billion rescue package, allowing Australians to snap up 800,000 government-subsidised half-price airfares to 13 regional tourism hot spots hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rex airlines has been contacted for comment.

government funding lismore airport northern rivers business northern rivers politics rex airlines
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark data reveals secrets of the ocean’s apex predators

        Premium Content Shark data reveals secrets of the ocean’s apex predators

        News We take an in-depth look at the data for the shark management strategies used on North Coast, and the pros and cons.

        Developer fights to shave $2.6m off bill to Ballina council

        Premium Content Developer fights to shave $2.6m off bill to Ballina council

        News Intrapac will argue a Land and Environment Court commissioner made an error of law...

        SHARK STRATEGY: Best and worst of five-year, $16m program

        Premium Content SHARK STRATEGY: Best and worst of five-year, $16m program

        News One epic failure during shark management strategy, three successes

        Man dies in tragic driveway incident at Wollongbar home

        Premium Content Man dies in tragic driveway incident at Wollongbar home

        News Ambulances, police rescue and firefighters were called.