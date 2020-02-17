Menu
FREE TIP ACCESS: Cr Phil Meehan will for a third time put forward a motion that Ballina Shire Council allows each household in the shire one free tip run each year.
Will it be third time lucky for free tip access?

Graham Broadhead
17th Feb 2020 6:40 AM | Updated: 6:40 AM
BALLINA residents have got their hopes up twice before, but Councillor Phil Meehan will for a third time try and secure an annual free tip voucher for ratepayers.

He will raise the issue at the February 27 council meeting when he asks for a trial of the proposed scheme for one year in the next financial year.

"This will involve each residence being able to access the Ballina waste depot for one drop-off, free, for prescribed waste and amounts as determined by a council model," his motion to council reads.

The lack of a tip voucher scheme and the lack of a bulky collection service in Ballina Shire have been long-running issues in the shire, along with illegal dumping.

"A free tip voucher is something that most of Ballina Shire's residents want," Cr Meehan said.

"It is seen as a fair part of the rates package that each property is involved in.

"Many if not most of our surrounding councils, and councils across NSW, provide this service annually as part of their mode of operation."

He said the proposed free tip voucher would "complement and support our current waster management and recycling strategies".

"People do use the council recycling bin and many use online sites to sell and give away unwanted items," he said.

"This will remain undiminished. It is what people do.

"The fact remains, though, that residents are at times left with some items that they cannot have re-used in these ways.

"It is for this circumstance that the service will help on a once-only basis for each residence per annum.

"The service will lead to a reduction in dumping which pollutes areas of our shire and is an annual cost to council in cleaning up."

In the past, Cr Meehan's proposal has not been supported due to cost.

But Cr Meehan argues the cost to council to provide such a service would be "nominal".

He notes the model of operation for the proposed scheme will be determined by council staff and reported back, with predicted costings for a range of percentages on take-up of the scheme, during the current council finance and budget cycle.

