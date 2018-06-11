Will Holly out muscle Batman?

LEDGER AWARD: Holly English is short listed for Australian Comic Award for her comic Byron Bay- A time and Place.

BYRON Bay artist Holly English has been short listed for the 2018 Ledger Awards (Australian Comic Awards) right alongside the likes of Batman.

The nomination, for her 2017 self published comic Byron Bay: A Time and Place, was announced at OzComic-Con in Melbourne over the weekend.

Holly has also produced two other comic books since- The Book of Wonder and the petite-zine Curious Places I've Made Love.

The artist, illustrator and creator is currently slaving over her new comic Octopus and Lamb, due out in Spring 2018.

Byron Bay- a time a place looks at love and loss and just how how much gloss has come off the Byron dream.

She traces her story from when she first arrived in Byron in 1992 as a wide eyed 16-year-old through to her life here now as a wiser but still hopeful 42-year-old Byronite.

In Book of Wonders, Holly contined on, taking no prisoners as she looked at fake spirituality, the institution of marriage and women and aging- casting a critical and comedic eye over her own life and serving up some home truths.

All her comics are available online at hollyenglish.com, Junky Comics, Brisbane and Sticky Institute, Melbourne.