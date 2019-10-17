Wildlife delays restoration works on bridge

COUNCIL'S timber restoration works on Brunswick Heads' South Arm Bridge have been postponed.

The decision was taken after a large numbers of nesting swallows were discovered under the bridge, which is a protected habitat zone in the Cape Byron Marine Park.

The works, which will take around three months to complete, will instead get started in February 2020.

They are being funded by $607,530 from Round Four of the Australian Government's Bridge Renewal Program and matching funding from Council, bringing the total investment in the bridge restoration to over $1.2 million.

Council's Director of Infrastructure Services Phil Holloway said some of the nests contained eggs and baby chicks.

"We discovered around 40 Welcome Swallow nests during the pre-commencement fauna inspection that Council undertakes before all major engineering projects as part of its environmental assessment process,"he said.

"While the Welcome Swallow is not a threatened or endangered species, they are protected under NSW legislation and moving or relocating the nests would result in harm to the birds."

"For all of these reasons, we have decided to postpone the works until February next year, when the swallows won't be nesting and once the peak school holiday period is over."