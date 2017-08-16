Wildcats winning ways

IN FORM: The in form Wildcats played well at the weekend.

BOTH Spell & the Gypsy Collective Byron Bay Wildcats teams had successful weekends, as the regular season of Far North Coast football competitions wind down.

The Division 2 team met up with Lismore Workers intent on taking revenge for their defeat at the hands of the inland team only two weeks ago.

The Wildcats pressed hard from the kick off and, five minutes in, were rewarded with a corner.

Zoe Corbett dropped the corner right onto the spot a metre from the far post enabling Soo Young Moon to volley the ball into the back of the net.

Less than five minutes later a second pin-point accurate corner from Corbett saw Lisa Bolt head the ball past the keeper for an early 2-0 lead.

With Soo Young Moon, Kristel Kikkert and Corbett dominating the mid-field action the Bay's front-line players were able to score another four goals before half-time.

The second half saw Moon, Bolt and Kikkert add more goals while Alex Chakos and Zoe Corbett added goals of their own to make the final tally comprehensive 12-2 win for the Wildcats.

The Division 3 Wildcats met Bangalow Bluedogs on their home turf and early exchanges demonstrated that it would be an even tussle between the athletic Wildcats and the well-structured Bluedogs.

At the mid-point of the first half the Cats took first blood when Nambi Rembe dropped a well-weighted corner into the box which, after a goalmouth scramble, was trundled across the line by Coty Llorente.

Minutes later she shocked the Dog's defenders with a searing run down left field to find herself one-on-one with the keeper and confidently finished with her second.

The Bluedogs dominated the next 15 minutes with aggression and a well-structured passing game keeping the Bay's defenders and keeper, Kerry Northcott, on their toes.

As the half wound down, offensive opportunities came unstuck and the Wildcats failed to find teammates and despite the half-time score of 2-0 to the Bay, the match was an arm-wrestle.

The battle continued in the second half and while Byron impressed with renewed energy and enthusiasm that enabled them to dominate possession for much of the half, their offence never looked on-song, with slow ball to the front line preventing creativity in the opposition's box.

The Wildcats' scoring opportunities in the second half came from set pieces and long-range shooting attempts all bravely deflected by the Dog's young keeper.

Bangalow also had their moments in the second half putting the Wildcats sturdy defensive line under pressure on several occasions through effective ball-movement and solid team play.

The second half ended scoreless with the Wildcats 2-0 winners.