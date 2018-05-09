Wildcats win tough clashes

FEARLESS LEADER: Violet Innes' fearless leadership in defence set an example for all the Wildcats on the night.

FEARLESS LEADER: Violet Innes' fearless leadership in defence set an example for all the Wildcats on the night. Tim Edwards

BOTH Spell & Gypsy Collective Byron Bay Wildcats women's football teams met ferocious opposition from their Pottsville and Goonellabah rivals at the Rec ground, but prevailed to keep their seasons on track.

The Division 3/4 Cats knew they were in for a fight as the bigger Pottsville women threw everything at them from the first whistle.

The undefeated Byron team came back from a goal down twice in the match before grabbing the winning goal just before the whistle.

There was a Cat of the match performance from Wave Lachish with the Wildcats walking away still undefeated with a 3-2 win.

The Bay's Prems/Division 2 team were up for a similar tussle as the Hornets' skilfulness, aggression and close marking kept the Byron Bay passing game in check early on.

Persistent pressure from the Bay's forwards eventually saw a score but the G'Bar striker evened the score not long after with a cracking strike from well outside the box.

Guts and determination in defence and persistence with their signature passing game eventually saw the Wildcats score a second, then a third goal, to keep their Lismore opponents at bay for a 3-1 win.

The most outstanding feature of the game was the courage shown by the Wildcats defenders Sarita Burgess, Maddie Batson, Grace Pattison and Bella Leckie, who were belted time and time again by much larger opponents, yet still managed to break down the Hornet raids.

Coty Llorente was also a persistent menace to the Goonellabah attackers as was Taylor Kempnitch.