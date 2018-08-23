Wildcats win seals top spot

IN A season full of challenges, the Premier Division Spell & the Gypsy Collective Byron Bay Wildcats played their highlight game of the year, so far, when they knocked reigning champions and competition leaders, Lismore Thistles, off the top of the ladder with a 4-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Byron Recreation Ground. Despite a brisk westerly breeze blowing in the faces of the Bay women in the first half, an clever early passing sequence finished with the ball at the feet of Salem Edwards who managed to beat the keeper for the first goal of the afternoon.

For the remainder of the half, both teams played expansive and creative soccer providing challenging each other's defensive units. Thistles were next to score with a solid strike ten minutes out from the break and the ref called a halt to proceedings for oranges at one-all.

The loss of a key Thistles player, due to injury, just before the end of the first half and their failure to capitalise on the wind advantage they had enjoyed for the first forty-five minutes proved telling for Thistles when the match resumed.

From the opening whistle of the second half the Wildcat's mid-field of Zoe Corbett, Amber Bristow and Dani Rowland began to dominate the normally formidable Thistles engine room. n elusive run from Zoe Corbett followed by a slick pass to Salem Edwards saw Edwards beat the keeper for her second goal of the afternoon not long after the break.

As the half progressed, Thistles struggled to come to grips with the wind that was now running against them, enabling the Wildcats to maintain possession through tight passing and powerful direct running.

As the clock ticked down, more clever ball work from the Byron Bay mid-field and forwards, saw Edwards grab her third goal of the day.

The mercurial Byron forward, Lisa Bolt, placed an exclamation point on the victory with a well-made goal of her own.

The 4-1 win was a fair indication of the flow of the match, and while thrilled with their rise to the number one spot on the ladder, the Widcats are aware that Lismore Thistles, with players returning from injury and leave of absence, will be a much more difficult opponents come semi-finals in a few weeks time

The Third Division Wildcats also had an exciting 2-0 victory over a formidable Alstonville outfit on Sunday.

Their current winning streak has them firmly locked into third place on the ladder and looking forward to a successful semi-final hit out in just a few weeks time.