Wildcats step up to prems

GAME-READY: Byron Bay Wildcats winger Alexandra Chakos.
Christian Morrow
by

WOMEN'S football is experiencing a surge in popularity as Australia's Matildas, featuring the amazing Sam Kerr, sweep all before them on the world stage and draw big crowds to their matches.

Likewise, the Byron Bay Wildcats Women's team has stepped up into the premier division this season and the players are training hard ahead of their first pre-season cup match and kick-off in the regular competition in April.

Wildcats winger Alexandra Chakos has been playing football since she was in the under-10s, when her father got her interested in the game.

"I love the the social side of the game and the way you get to have fun as you exercise,” she said

"We did well last year in the second division so I am looking forward to the extra challenge of playing in the prems.”

The team is sponsored by Spell and the Gypsy Collective and play on either Friday night or Sunday.

Training is on from 5.30pm on Wednesday nights at the recreation grounds in Marvel St, Byron Bay.

"It's great to see women's football gaining in popularity and being televised more often these days,” Chakos said.

"We were starting to draw really good crowds to our home games last year as well.”

For more information about the Byron Bay Wildcats, phone 0407650371.

