Wildcats landing on their feet

Tim Edwards | 6th Jun 2017 3:33 PM
DOMINANT: Zoe Corbett dominated the midfield in the second division clash
DOMINANT: Zoe Corbett dominated the midfield in the second division clash Tim Edwards

BYRON Bay's two women's football teams continued their winning ways last Sunday afternoon at the Recreation Ground.

Sitting second on the competition ladder, the third division Baby Wildcats, with four of the team's senior players unavailable, faced the sixth-ranked Casino outfit.

In a dour first-half tussle, the Bay women struggled to come to grips with a Casino defence that was determined to nullify Byron's free-passing style by pushing the ball out of play whenever possible.

Their strategy to force Byron into set plays turned against them when Rainer Drescher put away a well-directed corner from Salem Edwards to take Byron one up.

Maddie Batson added a second goal to the Wildcats' score card, enabling them to go into the break with a solid lead.

In the second half the Casino women played a more expansive game and pulled themselves back into the game with a terrific passing sequence up the middle of the pitch that resulted in a fine goal.

Despite Casino's good work, Byron mid-fielder Salem Edwards enabled the Wildcats to reassert their dominance with a cracking strike from well outside the box that left the Casino keeper with little chance.

The game finished 3-1 in favour of the Bay. Despite their win, the Wildcats will be relieved when their full team is back on deck.

Following the thirds match, the competition- leading second division Wildcats met a formidable Richmond Rovers team.

Despite some clever individual play from the Rovers players, the Bay side was determined not to let their opposition into the match.

The masterly midfield duo of Zoe Corbett and Soo Young Moon took control of the game early and cleverly orchestrated attacking raids that flustered the Rovers defence consistently.

At the other end of the pitch, the well-organised Bay defensive group never looked like allowing the Rovers' attack to trouble the Byron keeper.

While Rovers battled on gamely for most of the match, by late in the game the Wildcats women were passing feely and finding openings in the Richmond defence regularly.

Only desperate defence and good goal keeping from Richmond kept the Bay from running away with the match.

The game ended with a solid 5-0 victory, keeping the Wildcats comfortably on top of the ladder.

Wildcats coaches Ben Ahern and John Mackay were both thrilled with their teams' weekend productivity.

The results left both sides in strong ladder positions leading into the second half of the season.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay rec grounds byron bay wildcats soccer women's soccer

