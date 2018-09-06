Wildcat winners

BOTH Spell & the Gypsy Collective Byron Bay Wildcats teams came away with solid wins on the weekend to progress into the finals.

A howling gale challenged both the Premier Wildcats and third placed Alstonville in their qualifying semi-final with the Wildcats quickly coming to grips with the tricky conditions. Lisa Bolt swept the ball right into the path of a flying Eva Salmon who scored early and fifteen minutes later, in a near replay of the first goal, Salem Edwards set up Danni Rowland who belted the ball into the net for a 2 goal lead.

The second half saw scrambling defence from Coty Llorente, Bella Leckie, Maddy Batson, Sanna Persson Wickman and Grace Pattison together with strong play from holding mid-fielder Amber Bristow, playing one of her best games of the season, shut down the Villa side. Danni Rowland saw her late penalty strike saved by the Villa keeper with match ending in a strong 2-nil win for the Cats that sees them advance to a grand-final qualifying match against Lismore Thistles.

Earlier in the day the Division 3 Wildcats played an elimination semi-final against Richmond Rovers.With only minutes left in the first half, Tay Kempnich belted a free kick past the Rovers keeper for a half-time lead of 1-nil. The second half saw great work from Wildcat keeper, Nimmity Parkes, keeping Rovers scoreless.

As the half drew on, aggressive mid-field hustle from Samy Bashford enabled the Cats to get on the front foot and as the clock wound down Tay Kempnich had another free kick opportunity on the edge of the box. Her strike saw the Cats go 2-0 up putting an end to the Rovers' season. The Division 3 Wildcats face Lismore Workers next week to determine who plays Italo Stars in the grand final.