Wild women adventure overdose

ADVENTURE therapy: 90 minutes of the best female outdoor and adventure sports films in the world, curated for your kicks coming to Byron Bay.

Born out of a desire to showcase the strong, inspirational, adventurous women of the outdoor world, the Dirty Girls Adventure Film Tour presents a carefully curated selection of 9 short films that will entertain, enthral and enlighten.

For a hit of motivation: Meet Britian's first female mountain guide, 91 year young Gwen Moffat. Dose up on Gwen's infectious excitement for a life constantly seeking something strange or beautiful around the next bend

For an injection of inspiration: Ski fresh powder, take to the back country and surf frozen waves in Japan with German adventure duo Aline Bock and Lena Stoffel.

For a dose of daring: Explore the back country of the Sierra Nevada on a 430km, 18 day solo hike with professional skier and adventurer Kalen Thorien.

For rehydration: Take the plunge under the Arctic Ice with Finnish freediver Johanna Nordbald and discover the beauty of swimming naked all year round in the lakes of northern Wales with Natasha Brooks.

And for a satisfying session of laughing therapy: Struggle with the pressures to look perfect in the surf scene with Lauren Hill and discover where the wild women play with professional adventure photographer and film maker Krystle Wright.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dFv3_bn2OQ4&feature=youtu.be

See the flicks at Byron Theatre July 18.