Menu
Login
Perfect one day, hail the next. Picture David Clark
Perfect one day, hail the next. Picture David Clark
Weather

Hail and storms set to lash Coast

by Brianna Morris-Grant
17th Nov 2018 4:31 AM

WILD weather is set to rock the Coast ahead of the first weekend of Schoolies with heavy winds and even hail expected.

Rain is expected to start later this afternoon and continue on until Sunday morning, bringing with it possible extreme weather conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gabriel Branescu said the forecast was fairly standard for this time of year.

"We're looking at a fairly busy day with a lot of activity starting in the late morning, early afternoon," he said.

"The main concern would be damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall, we actually have a very high chance of those things happening."

His concerns were echoed by WeatherZone meteorologist Jacob Cronje, however he said the weather should remain calm for most of the week.

"Monday and Tuesday should be mostly just partly cloudy, anything that does occur will just be a few drops in the afternoon," he said.

"Any rain that does fall will be just a drop, nothing ground-drenching."

gold coast schoolies weather

Top Stories

    Masterplan update on agenda

    Masterplan update on agenda

    News BYRON'S Masterplan Guidance Group has welcomed new members as it sets it sights on the Byron foreshore upgrade

    Mullum's big little music festival

    Mullum's big little music festival

    News Its a music fan's dream this weekend in Mullumbimby.

    Holiday housing hassle

    Holiday housing hassle

    News Council seeks to control Airbnb in Byron

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Local Partners