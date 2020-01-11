Menu
Denise Richards stars on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Picture: Foxtel
TV

Wild Things star denies lesbian affair

by Mathew Murphy
11th Jan 2020 1:59 PM

Former Bond girl Denise Richards has been forced to deny that she had a months long affair with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star.

Richards has reportedly stopped shooting the reality TV show after her cast mates confronted her about an alleged affair with co-star Brandi Glanville.

Denise Richards and Neve Campbell starred together in Wild Things. Picture: Supplied
Reports claim Richards, 48, and Glanville, 47, were seeing each other from the beginning of the year until mid-last year.

Richards, who was married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006, began dating Aaron Phypers in December 2017 and they quickly got married in September 2018.

Actor Denise Richards and her actor husband Charlie Sheen in 2003. Picture: Supplied
Reports suggest that Richards told Glanville that she was in an open marriage with Phypers but that wasn't the case.

Now Glanville "is upset that Richards lied to her".

Reps for Richards hit back at the news, saying "The story isn't true."

 

Brandi Glanville. Picture: Supplied
Glanville, was married to actor Eddie Cibrian from 2001 until 2009, when he left her to be with country singer LeAnn Rimes.

Glanville has been largely single since her divorce.

Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes. Picture: Getty
US actor Eddie Cibrian. Picture: Splash
Denise Richards. Picture: Christian Gilles
