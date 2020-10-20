Menu
Wild brawl erupts at engagement party

20th Oct 2020 9:20 AM

 

Three men, including a groom-to-be, have been taken to hospital after violence erupted at an engagement party at a Sydney home.

Police were called to the house in Riverstone, in Sydney's northwest, following reports of an "physical altercation" involving up to 10 people around 8pm on Sunday.

7 News reports the backyard brawl began among guests who had gathered at the house to celebrate the engagement of couple Daniel Sinnerton and Jessica Yardley.

Police said three men, aged 31, 28 and 27, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening head injuries and have since been discharged.

One of those injured men is believed to be the groom, Mr Sinnerton.

Police said no arrests have been made but a crime scene has been set up at the house. A hammer was among items seized from the property.

People who were involved in the brawl are reportedly refusing to tell police what happened, according to The Daily Telegraph.

 

Police were called to a couple's engagement party. Picture: 7 News
Police were called to a couple's engagement party. Picture: 7 News

 

 

Police were called to a report of an altercation at the property in Sydney's northwest. Picture: 7News
Police were called to a report of an altercation at the property in Sydney's northwest. Picture: 7News

 

A neighbour told 7 News she saw guests "bolt" from the scene after the incident started.

"We just heard a little bit of yelling and screaming," the neighbour, Ange House, said.

The mother of the injured groom-to-be spoke to media after arriving at the property today.

"I'm feeling p****d off. So is the whole family," the mother said.

Police said they were still looking to speak to witnesses.

 

