The wild and wonderful photos you need to see

We may not be able to get out and appreciate the world around us, but these incredible images will help beat isolation blues.

A "once-in-a-life-time" stingray encounter on Western Australia's Ningaloo Reef is one of many stunning photos commended in the Open competition of this years Sony World Photography Awards.

Photographer Alex Kydd submitted the captivating photo titled "A Fever of Cownose Rays", which he caught while freediving in what is one of the world's largest coral reefs.

Kydd described it as a "rare encounter", where the rays were "circling and rubbing together in a behaviour that is not fully understood".

‘A Fever of Cownose Rays’, taken at Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef. Picture: Alex Kydd/Sony World Photography Awards

‘The Floating Point’ show diving dog in an outdoor pool in Colorado, USA. Picture: Lior Yaakobi/Sony World Photography Awards.

‘Ice Reflections’, a solitary iceberg, set against the fjord walls in Northeast Greenland National Park. Picture: Craig McGowan/Sony World Photography Awards

The annual awards, run by the World Photography Organisation, shortlisted more than 100 photographers in this years competition and crowned winners across 10 categories, from architecture to the natural world and wildlife.

‘Connection’, a mother and baby orang-utan interacting in Tanjung Puting National Park, Borneo, Indonesia. Picture: Julia Wimmerlin/Sony World Photography Awards

Photographer Muriel Vekemans' dramatic image of a greyhound stirring up the sandy track as it finished training for a race was also among those shortlisted.

Vekemans, from Belgium, said "as it headed to the finish, I was waiting for it with my face in the sand."

‘End of the Race’. Picture: Muriel Vekemans/Sony World Photography Awards

‘Tai Chi Diagram’, these cheetahs had just eaten an antelope, and were licking the bloodstains off each other’s faces. Picture: Guofei Li/Sony World Photography Awards

‘Colourful Catrina’, the photographer’s wife as a Catrina - one of the most recognisable symbols of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico. Picture: Sergio Carrasco/Sony World Photography Awards

Snapper Trung Pham Huy's photo, highlighting the incredible efforts put into water lily harvesting in Vietnam, was also shortlisted.

Several women are seen torso-deep in the Mekong River collecting the beautiful purple-flowered plants, which are then washed and wrapped before being sent off to market.

‘Water lily Harvesting Season’, from August to October every year, water from the Mekong River in Vietnam floods the rice fields. This is peak time for harvesting water lilies in the Mekong Delta. Picture: Trung Pham Huy/Sony World Photography Awards

‘Mark 5:28’, when audience members were invited on stage to dance at an Iggy Pop concert in Sydney Opera House. Picture: Antoine Veling/Sony World Photography Awards

‘Dark Clouds’, this young female fox lives near the harbour in IJmuiden, North Holland, Netherlands. Picture: Marleen Van Eijk/Sony World Photography Awards

Category winners of this year's competition took home the latest digital imaging equipment from Sony and will go on to compete for the prestigious Open Photographer of the Year and a $US5,000 ($A7,960) prize.

The overall Open winner will be announced on June 9 on the World Photography Organisation and Sony's online platforms.

‘Nemo's Nightmare’, a fish showing a tongue-eating parasite in its mouth. Picture: Rachel Brooks/Sony World Photography Awards

‘Smoked Out II’, smoke venting from the ground at the highland mountains of Kerlingarfjöll, Iceland. Picture: Jonathan Rogers/Sony World Photography Awards

‘Out of the Mainstream’, skiers in the Swiss Alps headed in the same direction. Picture: Peter Svoboda/Sony World Photography Awards

‘Mass Yoga Training in Park’, people attending a yoga session in Tsaritsyno Park, Moscow, Russia, to mark International Day of Yoga. Picture: Misha Japaridze/Sony World Photography Awards

‘Crater Row’, a spectacular row of craters in Iceland’s vast interior. Picture: James Rushforth/Sony World Photography Awards

‘Riding a Saharan Freight Train’, at 2.5km long, the iron-ore train in Mauritania is one of the longest trains in the world. Picture: Adrian Guerin/Sony World Photography Awards

‘Line’, a clear line separates the crowded village houses and the forest reserve in Guangzhou, China. Picture: Wen Lu/Sony World Photography Awards

