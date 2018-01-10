Wil Anderson sells out five 'no-shows'

COMEDIAN Wil Anderson has already sold out five shows in Brunswick Heads. Problem is that he has no show to present.
Work in Progress is a type of workshop, or a pre-show performance, where Anderson 'wil' try out a number of ideas to put together a final show he will tour nationally and internationally from March.
So, buckle up Brunswick Heads, as we are the guinea pigs of one of the best-known comedians of the country, and according to Anderson, things could get interesting on stage.
"This aren't trial shows, this is not me saying 'this is what I think I'll do'. These are 'work in progress shows, so what I'm trying to do is come up with something on stage that I would not be able to come up with if I was sitting at home in my desk in front of my computer," he said.
"I'll go into the first show with an outline of the story I want to tell but with no jokes, ideas or directions for where I will take those individual sidepoints."
Anderson did confirm he will be using a recent incident he was part of at an international airport.
"These shows, from my point of view, are most fun show that I do in the entire year," he said.
"These are the shows where I am listening to the ideas for the first time.
"These are the shows where I am discovering where the comedy is at exactly the same time as the audience.
"Eventually, I will have a show and it will be mostly the same from night to night in a tour, give and take five to ten per cent, the exact same show."
Anderson explained a Northern Rivers' audience is perfect for this type of performance.
"You don't want a bunch of people who are coming along to expect a polished product," he said.
"At this shows, you want people who want to see how the sausage is made.
"You need a place that has a community that responds to that as an idea, that may think that would be a fun thing to do, and up there seems like the perfect setting for it."
- Shows until Saturday are sold out. At the Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads, on Sunday, 5pm.
