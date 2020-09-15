Menu
Iconic Aussie children’s entertainers The Wiggles have announced a line-up change that is certain to confuse many kids – but delight their parents.
TV

Wiggles announce major shake-up

by Bianca Mastroianni
15th Sep 2020 6:22 PM

Original Purple Wiggle Jeff is returning to the Wiggles - for a limited time only.

The original star, who was known for his "Wake Up Jeff!" song has decided to come back to the band to film a four-part series, The Wiggly World of Dance Classes.

Jeff retired from the band in 2012, so this is the first time he has put on his purple skivvy since then.

A new image from the band shows Jeff alongside fellow Wiggles Emma, Anthony and Simon.

Original Purple Wiggle Jeff has returned to the band!
Purple Wiggle Lachlan is taking some time off to celebrate the arrival of his new twin daughters, so Jeff is stepping in to take his place.

The Wiggles are helping Australian families smile during this tough time;
Over the next four weeks, the show will be hosted on Big W's official Facebook page.

The new series was launched buy the iconic band to help Australian families get through this challenging time.

The Wiggly World Of Dance Classes will go launch on these dates:

1.9:30am AEST, Wednesday, 16 September

2.9:30am AEST, Wednesday, 23 September

3.9:30am AEST, Wednesday, 30 September

4.9:30am AEST, Wednesday, 7 October

The classes will be hosted on BIG W Facebook page here.

Originally published as Wiggles announce major shake-up

the wiggles

